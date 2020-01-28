Sign up
Photo 903
Catching Up
Great hikes this Winter! This is the Holden Arboretum in Ohio. A bit slippery this day but had to get outside!!
28th January 2020
28th Jan 20
Mickey Anderson
ace
@brillomick
I am a 64 year old married guy with one son, who loves being outdoors. I have been retired since 2017.
2223
photos
54
followers
120
following
Tags
snow
,
steps
,
slippery
