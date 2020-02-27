Sign up
Photo 905
Lets just call this, small Dog potty break
Sophie is a Chiweenie, Half Dachshund Half Chihuahua! Those short legs do not care much for the Snow.....LOL, She did finally head out to chase a Squirrel! The small tracks going left to right is our resident field Mouse!
27th February 2020
27th Feb 20
Mickey Anderson
ace
@brillomick
I am a 64 year old married guy with one son, who loves being outdoors. I have been retired since 2017. I look...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365 Take 2 Extras
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
27th February 2020 8:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
tracks
