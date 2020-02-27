Previous
Lets just call this, small Dog potty break
Photo 905

Lets just call this, small Dog potty break

Sophie is a Chiweenie, Half Dachshund Half Chihuahua! Those short legs do not care much for the Snow.....LOL, She did finally head out to chase a Squirrel! The small tracks going left to right is our resident field Mouse!
