Turmoil by brillomick
Photo 908

Turmoil

At the local nest, 3 Males fighting for the Female and the Male mate has gone missing! I do not know if this is the 3 males or if one is the female as so far away! At one point all 5 in the area were spotted together, quite the site.
4th March 2020 4th Mar 20

