Photo 908
Turmoil
At the local nest, 3 Males fighting for the Female and the Male mate has gone missing! I do not know if this is the 3 males or if one is the female as so far away! At one point all 5 in the area were spotted together, quite the site.
4th March 2020
4th Mar 20
Mickey Anderson
ace
@brillomick
I am a 64 year old married guy with one son, who loves being outdoors. I have been retired since 2017. I look...
2245
photos
59
followers
121
following
Views
1
Album
365 Take 2 Extras
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
5th March 2020 2:28pm
Tags
eagles
