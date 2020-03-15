Sign up
Photo 911
The Sign
I do not know if I have ever posted a picture of the sign!
15th March 2020
15th Mar 20
Mickey Anderson
ace
@brillomick
I am a 64 year old married guy with one son, who loves being outdoors. I have been retired since 2017.
2261
photos
59
followers
124
following
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365 Take 2 Extras
Camera
DSC-HX200V
Taken
15th March 2020 6:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
sunset park
,
the sign said
Allison Williams
ace
Perfect! A built-in caption!
March 16th, 2020
