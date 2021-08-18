Sign up
Photo 937
Three Part Harmony
I have never seen 3 so close at one time. There were at least 10 of these and even more Egrets at Mentor Lagoons today!
18th August 2021
18th Aug 21
0
0
Mickey Anderson
ace
@brillomick
I am a 66 year old married guy with one son, who loves being outdoors. I have been retired since 2017. My wife...
2416
photos
52
followers
121
following
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365 Take 2 Extras
Camera
DSC-HX400V
Taken
16th August 2021 11:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
marsh
,
heron
,
lagoons
