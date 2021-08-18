Previous
Three Part Harmony by brillomick
Photo 937

Three Part Harmony

I have never seen 3 so close at one time. There were at least 10 of these and even more Egrets at Mentor Lagoons today!
18th August 2021 18th Aug 21

Mickey Anderson

Photo Details

