The Gathering at the Marsh by brillomick
Photo 972

The Gathering at the Marsh

A Cormorant and it's buddies a Painted Turtle and Duck
7th September 2022 7th Sep 22

Mickey Anderson

@brillomick
I am a 67 year old married guy with one son, who loves being outdoors. I have been retired since 2017. My wife Pam...
Mags ace
That's too cute! You lucked out.
September 12th, 2022  
Diana ace
What a great find and shot!
September 12th, 2022  
Louise & Ken
I'd be delighted to come across all of them! Your "Painted Turtle" is a "Red Eared Terrapin" : )
September 12th, 2022  
