Photo 974
Caught Myself
Bored the other day so went out front and was just snapping some silly pics. Taking a picture to show someone what wheels are on the Corvette. Caught myself in the reflection,
21st September 2022
21st Sep 22
Mickey Anderson
ace
@brillomick
I am a 67 year old married guy with one son, who loves being outdoors. I have been retired since 2017. My wife Pam...
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365 Take 2 Extras
Camera
DSC-HX400V
Taken
3rd September 2022 7:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
wheel
