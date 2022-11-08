Sign up
Photo 982
Salt
Part of the salt mine that goes under Lake Erie.
8th November 2022
8th Nov 22
Mickey Anderson
ace
@brillomick
I am a 68 year old married guy with one son, who loves being outdoors. I have been retired since 2017. My wife Pam...
Photo Details
Tags
salt
,
mine
,
pulleys
Diana
ace
Impressive looking machinery!
November 9th, 2022
