Photo 985
A Bust
The huge Snowfall missed us by about 20 miles. East of us and through Buffalo got nailed!
22nd November 2022
22nd Nov 22
Mickey Anderson
ace
@brillomick
I am a 68 year old married guy with one son, who loves being outdoors. I have been retired since 2017. My wife Pam...
Photo Details
Tags
snow
,
deck
,
snowfall
