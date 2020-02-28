Previous
The Weather Roosters Helper by brillomick
Photo 734

The Weather Roosters Helper

It has been quite windy the last few days, with almost 20 ft waves on Lake Erie. Was scared he might lose a wing! Introducing the Weather Loon!
28th February 2020 28th Feb 20

Mickey Anderson

@brillomick
