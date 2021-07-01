Previous
Blurry mess by brillomick
Photo 839

Blurry mess

So Sophie was barking up a storm! Went and grabbed the camera and these little ones were going crazy! First adventure out! lol. They were running around in circles and it was dark, but did get a blurry pic. had to post even with the bad quality.
1st July 2021 1st Jul 21

