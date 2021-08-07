Previous
The Sign Said by brillomick
Photo 866

The Sign Said

It is always a great hike on this short boardwalk into Mentor Marsh. They have been renovating and reclaiming this wetland from the phragmites. You know me, I can never pass up a good sign.
7th August 2021 7th Aug 21

Mickey Anderson

@brillomick
I am a 66 year old married guy with one son, who loves being outdoors. I have been retired since 2017. My wife...
Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Green and lush! A lovely boardwalk.
August 18th, 2021  
Diana ace
Lovely boardwalk, I just wish I could read the sign.
August 18th, 2021  
