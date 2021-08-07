Sign up
Photo 866
The Sign Said
It is always a great hike on this short boardwalk into Mentor Marsh. They have been renovating and reclaiming this wetland from the phragmites. You know me, I can never pass up a good sign.
7th August 2021
7th Aug 21
2
1
Mickey Anderson
@brillomick
I am a 66 year old married guy with one son, who loves being outdoors. I have been retired since 2017. My wife...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2014 and beyond
Camera
DSC-HX400V
Taken
16th August 2021 11:53am
Tags
the sign said
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Green and lush! A lovely boardwalk.
August 18th, 2021
Diana
ace
Lovely boardwalk, I just wish I could read the sign.
August 18th, 2021
