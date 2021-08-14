Previous
Almost like 2 Sunsets by brillomick
Photo 870

Almost like 2 Sunsets

This is not the actual Sunset, This is just a place where the rays were shining through. The Sunset was to the right quite a bit and it looked like 2 Sunsets
14th August 2021 14th Aug 21

Mickey Anderson

ace
@brillomick
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
A lovely view!
August 16th, 2021  
