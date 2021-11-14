Previous
Next
The Weather Rooster by brillomick
Photo 889

The Weather Rooster

Flakes are flying grabbed a phone pic!
14th November 2021 14th Nov 21

Mickey Anderson

ace
@brillomick
I am a 66 year old married guy with one son, who loves being outdoors. I have been retired since 2017. My wife...
243% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
He does not seem to mind at all, lovely shot of the falling flakes.
November 17th, 2021  
Wylie ace
wow, cold rooster!
November 17th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise