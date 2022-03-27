Previous
Winter Toying Around With Spring by brillomick
Photo 941

Winter Toying Around With Spring

This young Fox Squirrel made the leap of faith from our deck to get some food. I need to get dressed and get out there with some Peanuts for them.
27th March 2022 27th Mar 22

Mickey Anderson

@brillomick
