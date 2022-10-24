Sign up
Photo 992
At Home Bored
So started looking for odd things to shoot. This Parsnip bottom was the find! lol
24th October 2022
24th Oct 22
Mickey Anderson
ace
@brillomick
I am a 68 year old married guy with one son, who loves being outdoors. I have been retired since 2017. My wife Pam...
Views
6
6
Album
2014 and beyond
Camera
DSC-HX400V
Taken
24th October 2022 9:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bored
,
odd
,
parsnip
