9 / 365
IMG_2736
My Coffee Shop - "The Gallery". Has an Art Gallery attached. Is in the Original Council Chambers & only 2 blocks from where I live.
Great place & Great people.
8th April 2023
8th Apr 23
1
0
Paul Chesney
@bronches
I am 65 years young and have been a Disability Pensioner since 1992. My Mother, happysnaps, has been on 365 Project for years, & my youngest...
9
photos
2
followers
2
following
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
3rd April 2023 11:36am
Exif
View Info
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh nice one - I remember going there to meet friends years and years ago but I'm sure it didn't have a concrete patio area then? Has that been done only in the last handful of years?
April 7th, 2023
