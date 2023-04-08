Previous
My Coffee Shop - "The Gallery". Has an Art Gallery attached. Is in the Original Council Chambers & only 2 blocks from where I live.
Great place & Great people.
Paul Chesney

@bronches
I am 65 years young and have been a Disability Pensioner since 1992. My Mother, happysnaps, has been on 365 Project for years, & my youngest...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh nice one - I remember going there to meet friends years and years ago but I'm sure it didn't have a concrete patio area then? Has that been done only in the last handful of years?
April 7th, 2023  
