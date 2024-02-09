Previous
Banksy1 by bronches
24 / 365

Banksy1

I knew the saying & agree 100% before discovering it's a Banksy.
Shoulda known!
9th February 2024

Paul Chesney🐴

@bronches
Paul Chesney🐴
Paul Chesney🐴
As Lennon wrote:
"Well, everybody's talking and no one says a word
Everybody's making love and no one really cares"

February 12th, 2024  
