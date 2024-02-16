Previous
Me & my Carers at xmas Lunch, 2023 by bronches
41 / 365

Me & my Carers at xmas Lunch, 2023

16th February 2024 16th Feb 24

Paul Chesney🐴

@bronches
I am 65 years young and have been a Disability Pensioner since 1992. My Mother, happysnaps, has been on 365 Project for years, & my youngest...
11% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Paul Chesney🐴
Chef Luke; Ingrid; ME; Anna & Ivea. God has blessed me wonderfully!
February 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise