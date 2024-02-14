Previous
LUKE WARRIOR by bronches
30 / 365

LUKE WARRIOR

This is (Chef) Luke, another of my Support Team. Wearing his 1st ever NZ Warriors Jersey. 2024 NRL Premiership Home Jersey.
Isn't he Happy?
BRONCOS Old School COTTON Jersey (with Old Mascot Emblem - Yellow Bronco) for me!
Paul Chesney🐴

