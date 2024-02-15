Previous
LEO &amp; GRANDMA by bronches
LEO &amp; GRANDMA

My younger Sister with her newest Grandchild from Rohan & Ana! Poor Ana - 55 Hrs Labour!

And Leo >7 lbs (+3 Kgs); big boy & Ana's 1st.
Another Grandnephew for "Granduncle" Paul!
15th February 2024 15th Feb 24

Paul Chesney🐴

@bronches
I am 65 years young and have been a Disability Pensioner since 1992. My Mother, happysnaps, has been on 365 Project for years, & my youngest...
