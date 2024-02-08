Previous
Ieva and Lukes Wedding Vows by bronches
27 / 365

Ieva and Lukes Wedding Vows

Ieva (pronounced Yeahva - Lithuanian. Wrote Vows thenselves.
Ieva is another of my Support Team & she & (her) Luke are fellow Born Again Biblical Christians.
8th February 2024 8th Feb 24

Paul Chesney🐴

@bronches
I am 65 years young and have been a Disability Pensioner since 1992. My Mother, happysnaps, has been on 365 Project for years, & my youngest...
9% complete

