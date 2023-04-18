Sign up
19 / 365
A New Walk
A different branch of Richmond River, with a Walk to & beyond Missingham Bridge. W/e Farmers Markets held closer to Bridge, plus Council recently upgraded the whole area. Skate etc Park, Concert Stage etc. More Pics to come next couple of days!
18th April 2023
18th Apr 23
1
0
Paul Chesney🐴
@bronches
I am 65 years young and have been a Disability Pensioner since 1992. My Mother, happysnaps, has been on 365 Project for years, & my youngest...
19
photos
3
followers
3
following
5% complete
Paul Chesney🐴
BTW, got MAROON Nail Polish, so have to take a Pic of "new" Broncos Feet to come.
QUEENSLANDER & Mad Broncos Supporter!
April 17th, 2023
QUEENSLANDER & Mad Broncos Supporter!