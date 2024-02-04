Previous
Next
A Smiling Me! by bronches
29 / 365

A Smiling Me!

I didn't take the Pic but being Legally Blind can be difficult! Anna is a Professional Photographer also & she took 24 Pics of me recently.
More later!
4th February 2024 4th Feb 24

Paul Chesney🐴

@bronches
I am 65 years young and have been a Disability Pensioner since 1992. My Mother, happysnaps, has been on 365 Project for years, & my youngest...
11% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise