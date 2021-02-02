Previous
Anthem by brotherone
48 / 365

Anthem

A shot I stumbled across while flipping through old images. We visited Rome and were sitting in this restaurant and these folks heard us speaking English. They sang their national anthem (Swedish) and we sang ours. It was a great moment.
2nd February 2021

Fixing a Hole

@brotherone
Inveterate photography wanderer with a camera problem.
Photo Details

