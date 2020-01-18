Previous
Riverside floods by busylady
Riverside floods

The park in St.Neots floods regularly but it makes a good place for the ducks and swans to enjoy and for the photographers too!
18th January 2020 18th Jan 20

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I am a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, an 11 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 6, 3 and 5 months.
Carole Sandford ace
Makes for a lovely photo!
January 23rd, 2020  
Kerri Michaels ace
great shot fav
January 23rd, 2020  
