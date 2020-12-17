Previous
Next
A pair of ducks by busylady
Photo 2217

A pair of ducks

Another of my forgotten uploads. We were on a walk with friends before the present lockdown restrictions when the sun caught these two mallards. No need to comment, just filling in gaps
17th December 2020 17th Dec 20

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I am a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 12 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 7, 4 and 15 months....
610% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise