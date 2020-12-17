Sign up
Photo 2217
A pair of ducks
Another of my forgotten uploads. We were on a walk with friends before the present lockdown restrictions when the sun caught these two mallards. No need to comment, just filling in gaps
17th December 2020
17th Dec 20
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I am a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 12 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 7, 4 and 15 months....
Views
2
365
COOLPIX A900
17th December 2020 11:44am
Tags
ducks
,
sunlight
,
water
,
mallards
