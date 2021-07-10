Previous
Hollyhocks by busylady
Photo 2417

Hollyhocks

I've been enjoying the garden for the last few days, watching the flowers, the birds and the bees. Usually I'm so busy I don't have time just to sit and watch. I watched the bees busily collecting pollen from these hollyhocks but whenever I picked up the camera they flew off! I've also enjoyed getting to grips with the manual settings on the camera. Most of my recent flowers have been taken from a sitting position and my tripod has been an elbow resting on my knee! Also I've been blessed with very little wind.
10th July 2021 10th Jul 21

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I am a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 12 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 7, 5 and 2. I...
Photo Details

Margaret Brown ace
This is gorgeous love the colour,nice you are enjoying the garden. Also pleased to hear you have not been bothered with wind!!!(that could have a couple of meanings, lol!!)
July 10th, 2021  
bkb in the city
Beautiful
July 10th, 2021  
