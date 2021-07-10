Hollyhocks

I've been enjoying the garden for the last few days, watching the flowers, the birds and the bees. Usually I'm so busy I don't have time just to sit and watch. I watched the bees busily collecting pollen from these hollyhocks but whenever I picked up the camera they flew off! I've also enjoyed getting to grips with the manual settings on the camera. Most of my recent flowers have been taken from a sitting position and my tripod has been an elbow resting on my knee! Also I've been blessed with very little wind.