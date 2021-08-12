Barbara's pond

I went to visit a friend this afternoon and rather than her coming to me I asked if I could visit her for a change of scenery. Since lockdown began she has installed a pond in her garden and it is now becoming more established and has attracted some frogs.

Three good things:

1) Catching up and tea with a friend

2) No tea to cook tonight as we're out to help celebrate a friend's birthday at the local pub steak night

3) Finished altering a pair of shorts so that they don't drop down anymore!