Barbara's pond by busylady
Photo 2449

Barbara's pond

I went to visit a friend this afternoon and rather than her coming to me I asked if I could visit her for a change of scenery. Since lockdown began she has installed a pond in her garden and it is now becoming more established and has attracted some frogs.
Three good things:
1) Catching up and tea with a friend
2) No tea to cook tonight as we're out to help celebrate a friend's birthday at the local pub steak night
3) Finished altering a pair of shorts so that they don't drop down anymore!
12th August 2021 12th Aug 21

Monica
Beautiful!
August 12th, 2021  
Diana ace
It's beautiful, what a wonderful change of scenery for you.
August 12th, 2021  
Nina Ganci
beautiful frog pond
The positive side of lockdown
fav
August 12th, 2021  
