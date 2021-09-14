Previous
Tour of Britain by busylady
Photo 2483

Tour of Britain

The cycle tour of Brtitain came through Conwy while we were there last week. Quite an exciting moment although not if you wereesat on the bus waiting to get through! We were watching from the pathway leading down from Conwy Castle.
14th September 2021 14th Sep 21

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I am a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 13 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 7, 5 and 2. I...
Peter Dulis ace
great POV
September 14th, 2021  
Diana ace
Such a wonderful capture and fabulous shot. It must have been so exciting for you to see.
September 14th, 2021  
Fisher Family
A great viewpoint for the Tour of Britain. It came nowhere near us this year so I didn't get to see it. However I was on a bus waiting for a local cycling race in Ampleforth. The bus was at the front of the traffic queue, so we had a great glimpse of that race and were only delayed about 5 minutes.

Ian
September 14th, 2021  
