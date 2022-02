His 'n hers

It's marmalade making time again! We usually share the job, Peter chops the peel and I prepare oranges. It takes about 4 hours from start to finish. My Mum and Peter's Mum both used to make marmalade back in the day so we just carried on the tradition. We use a pressure cooker to cook the fruit as it's much quicker. Thanks for all your comments on yesterday's post. I didn't realise how well blended the colours were at first as I just grabbed the plant at the last minute.