Other brands are available!

No inspirational photos today so here is our duck stir fry for this evening's dinner. Made with left over duck form our Christmas get-together. A recipe from the internet which turned out very well and used standard ingredients.

3 good things -

Coffee with a friend this morning,

At the patchwork class this afternoon making Christmas placemats

Met my friend's nine week old Westie - just a ball of fluff and gorgeous!