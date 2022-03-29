Sign up
Photo 2679
A star among the daffodils
I asked Rory for a photo and he said 'shall I walk among the daffodils?'. How considerate and what a cracking smile. Another one from last weekend at Anglesey Abbey, as the weather today is dismal and grey.
29th March 2022
29th Mar 22
1
0
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 13 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 8, 5 and 2.
2679
photos
118
followers
152
following
733% complete
2672
2673
2674
2675
2676
2677
2678
2679
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A326B
Taken
27th March 2022 2:33pm
Tags
daffodils
,
cambridgeshire
,
anglesey-abbey
,
grandsonn
Diana
ace
He looks fabulous in the daffs, such a lovely shot of him.
March 30th, 2022
