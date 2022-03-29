Previous
A star among the daffodils by busylady
A star among the daffodils

I asked Rory for a photo and he said 'shall I walk among the daffodils?'. How considerate and what a cracking smile. Another one from last weekend at Anglesey Abbey, as the weather today is dismal and grey.
29th March 2022 29th Mar 22

Judith Johnson

Diana ace
He looks fabulous in the daffs, such a lovely shot of him.
March 30th, 2022  
