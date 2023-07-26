Previous
Phlox by busylady
Phlox

The phlox in our garden is providing some lovely summer colour. Behind them you can just see the last of the raspberries.
A warm day today so lots of gardening done but rain this evening
26th July 2023 26th Jul 23

Judith Johnson

I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 7 and 4. I love...
carol white ace
Lovely colour and capture
July 26th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful
July 26th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
Beautiful😊
July 26th, 2023  
