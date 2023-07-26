Sign up
Photo 3162
Photo 3162
Phlox
The phlox in our garden is providing some lovely summer colour. Behind them you can just see the last of the raspberries.
A warm day today so lots of gardening done but rain this evening
26th July 2023
26th Jul 23
3
0
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 7 and 4. I love...
3426
photos
133
followers
180
following
3155
3156
3157
3158
3159
3160
3161
3162
188
3156
3157
3158
3159
3160
3161
3162
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-A326B
Taken
26th July 2023 6:45pm
Tags
pink
,
phlox
carol white
ace
Lovely colour and capture
July 26th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful
July 26th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
Beautiful😊
July 26th, 2023
