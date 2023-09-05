Previous
African daisy by busylady
Photo 3203

African daisy

Aka osteospermum. Just a quick shot from the garden today as we've been childminding all day. Monty starts school for the first time on Thursday. The youngest children start a few days after the other year groups.
It was another very hot day today.
5th September 2023 5th Sep 23

Judith Johnson

Margaret Brown ace
So dainty, lovely
September 5th, 2023  
Bill Davidson
Very nice indeed.
September 5th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful capture
September 5th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
So beautiful!
September 5th, 2023  
