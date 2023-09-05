Sign up
Photo 3203
African daisy
Aka osteospermum. Just a quick shot from the garden today as we've been childminding all day. Monty starts school for the first time on Thursday. The youngest children start a few days after the other year groups.
It was another very hot day today.
5th September 2023
5th Sep 23
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 7 and 4. I love...
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-A326B
Taken
5th September 2023 6:13pm
Tags
flower
,
sunny
,
garden
Margaret Brown
ace
So dainty, lovely
September 5th, 2023
Bill Davidson
Very nice indeed.
September 5th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful capture
September 5th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
So beautiful!
September 5th, 2023
