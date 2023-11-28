Sign up
Previous
Photo 3283
Fallen leaves
On my walk to the pick up the paper this morning, I noticed the sun shining on the last of the Autumn leaves. Such a prettty time of year, and so much better when the sun is shining.
28th November 2023
28th Nov 23
3
2
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
28th November 2023 8:53am
Tags
leaves
,
shadows
,
trees
,
autumn
,
sunshine
Pat Knowles
ace
Beautifully highlighted! It’s a lovely time of the year especially in this weather.
November 28th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Gorgeous
November 28th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautifully composed
November 28th, 2023
