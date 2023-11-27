Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3282
Family day out
The swans were keen to show off their family. The Eaton Socon lock and marina is a popular place with the swans as well as the riverboats and dog walkers.
Taken at the weekend, it's been a drab, wet day today.
27th November 2023
27th Nov 23
6
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
3556
photos
136
followers
184
following
899% complete
View this month »
3275
3276
3277
3278
3279
3280
3281
3282
Latest from all albums
3276
198
3277
3278
3279
3280
3281
3282
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
25th November 2023 1:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
river
,
marina
,
lock
,
swans
,
cambridgeshire
,
great-ouse
,
eaton-socon
Pat Knowles
ace
Iypts lovely to see the swan families out & about isn’t it? We have one down the road on the river. I did read that the parents chase them off before the next breeding season….sad really!
November 27th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very pretty shot and great timing.
November 27th, 2023
carol white
ace
A lovely capture
November 27th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely swan family on a lovely bright day. Wet, grey & cold here today.
November 27th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderfully composed
November 27th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
November 27th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close