Family day out by busylady
Family day out

The swans were keen to show off their family. The Eaton Socon lock and marina is a popular place with the swans as well as the riverboats and dog walkers.
Taken at the weekend, it's been a drab, wet day today.
Judith Johnson

@busylady
Pat Knowles ace
Iypts lovely to see the swan families out & about isn’t it? We have one down the road on the river. I did read that the parents chase them off before the next breeding season….sad really!
November 27th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very pretty shot and great timing.
November 27th, 2023  
carol white ace
A lovely capture
November 27th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely swan family on a lovely bright day. Wet, grey & cold here today.
November 27th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderfully composed
November 27th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
November 27th, 2023  
