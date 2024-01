Signs of Spring?

No, not really, but they are very cheerful.

There was a heavy frost this morning, followed by a beautiful blue-sky day.

We had ourbook group meeting today,. We've been reading 'Maureen Fry and the angel of the North,' by Rachel Joyce. It had mixed reactions, but a positive ending. I found it rather disappointing after the excellent story she told in her previous novel, about the pilgrimage of Harold Fry