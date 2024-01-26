Previous
Snowdrops by busylady
Snowdrops

A lovely sunny day today, but the snowdrops in the front garden don't see the sun until the afternoon. However, they're still a very welcome sight.
26th January 2024 26th Jan 24

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
Annie-Sue ace
you've got more! :-)
January 26th, 2024  
xbm ace
Don’t know about you Judith, but today, although cold, showed the promise of spring around the corner.
It’s the first time I have felt this way this year. The snowdrops embody that promise. Expect we’ll get snow now!!😩
January 26th, 2024  
Chris Cook ace
They are a welcome sight. They haven’t sprouted yet in Richmond.
January 26th, 2024  
Monica
Really nice
January 26th, 2024  
Fisher Family
A lovely sight, and a reminder that we are on our way towards Spring - fav!

Ian
January 26th, 2024  
