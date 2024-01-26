Sign up
Previous
Photo 3342
Snowdrops
A lovely sunny day today, but the snowdrops in the front garden don't see the sun until the afternoon. However, they're still a very welcome sight.
26th January 2024
26th Jan 24
5
1
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
26th January 2024 2:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
snowdrops
Annie-Sue
ace
you've got more! :-)
January 26th, 2024
xbm
ace
Don’t know about you Judith, but today, although cold, showed the promise of spring around the corner.
It’s the first time I have felt this way this year. The snowdrops embody that promise. Expect we’ll get snow now!!😩
January 26th, 2024
Chris Cook
ace
They are a welcome sight. They haven’t sprouted yet in Richmond.
January 26th, 2024
Monica
Really nice
January 26th, 2024
Fisher Family
A lovely sight, and a reminder that we are on our way towards Spring - fav!
Ian
January 26th, 2024
It's the first time I have felt this way this year. The snowdrops embody that promise. Expect we'll get snow now!!😩
