Library at Wrest Park

Wrest Park is a country estate owned by English Heritage. The present house has recently been renovated and is now open to the public (Since 2022). The house was built in 1834 - 1839, to replace the old house on the same site, which had become 'cold, damp and uncomfortable'. It was a most interesting visit covering the years of ownership by the de Grey family, from the 17th century to the present day. The books are not original but apparently bought from collectors by the shelf-load!