Photo 3348
Nearly there
My cymbidium hadn't flowered for a few years, so I split it and repotted it. Now it's about to flower again!
1st February 2024
1st Feb 24
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
1st February 2024 10:29am
Tags
orchid
,
buds
,
cymbidium
,
flower-pot
