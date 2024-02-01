Previous
Nearly there by busylady
Nearly there

My cymbidium hadn't flowered for a few years, so I split it and repotted it. Now it's about to flower again!
1st February 2024

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4.
