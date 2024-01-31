Previous
The formal gardens by busylady
Photo 3347

The formal gardens

This is the view looking out from the house at Wrest Park. The gardens date from the early 18th century, and have been remodelled over the years. The wide central walkway seen here, leads to a Baroque pavillion banqueting house.
31st January 2024 31st Jan 24

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
916% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
Beautiful hedges
January 31st, 2024  
Korcsog Károly ace
Very nice!
January 31st, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
My word lots of careful upkeep there! Work of art!
January 31st, 2024  
Monica
Wow!
January 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise