Previous
Photo 3347
The formal gardens
This is the view looking out from the house at Wrest Park. The gardens date from the early 18th century, and have been remodelled over the years. The wide central walkway seen here, leads to a Baroque pavillion banqueting house.
31st January 2024
31st Jan 24
4
0
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
3347
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
27th January 2024 12:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
formal
,
gardens
,
bedfordshire
,
wrest-park
Boxplayer
ace
Beautiful hedges
January 31st, 2024
Korcsog Károly
ace
Very nice!
January 31st, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
My word lots of careful upkeep there! Work of art!
January 31st, 2024
Monica
Wow!
January 31st, 2024
