The clear out

Our church has a small shop which we call the Bargain Centre. Recently we decided to have a clear out of the accumulated 'stuff'. There are three small rooms, the front shop, the middle shop and the store room or back shop. These the contents of just the store room arranged on tables in the church hall. Top left is an antique doorbell. After sorting we opened up to the public for a big sale. I have no idea how much we made, but there was a lot left over! Sadly we only open once a week, so don't have a big turnover. We just can't get the volunteers!