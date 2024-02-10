Previous
Swans a-swimming by busylady
Swans a-swimming

Our Riverside park is flooded again. Don't worry though, as the park has been built to hold the floodwaters and keep them away from roads and houses. These swans were enjoying the extra swimming space.
10th February 2024

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
Diana
Lovely shot and scene, we so badly need this water.
February 10th, 2024  
