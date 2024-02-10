Sign up
Photo 3357
Swans a-swimming
Our Riverside park is flooded again. Don't worry though, as the park has been built to hold the floodwaters and keep them away from roads and houses. These swans were enjoying the extra swimming space.
10th February 2024
10th Feb 24
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
Tags
trees
,
park
,
river
,
swimming
,
swans
,
floods
,
great-ouse
Diana
ace
Lovely shot and scene, we so badly need this water.
February 10th, 2024
