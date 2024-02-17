Sign up
Previous
Photo 3364
Pussy willow
It seems too early for the pussy willow to be turning to pollen already! However, I spotted this on our walk around the golf course yesterday and thought it made a change from my recent posts.
17th February 2024
17th Feb 24
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4.
Tags
pollen
,
pussy-willow
Michelle
Everything seems to be growing out of sequence this year, lovely capture
February 17th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely find and capture !
February 17th, 2024
CC Folk
ace
Lovely!
February 17th, 2024
