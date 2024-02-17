Previous
Pussy willow by busylady
Photo 3364

Pussy willow

It seems too early for the pussy willow to be turning to pollen already! However, I spotted this on our walk around the golf course yesterday and thought it made a change from my recent posts.
17th February 2024 17th Feb 24

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
Michelle
Everything seems to be growing out of sequence this year, lovely capture
February 17th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely find and capture !
February 17th, 2024  
CC Folk ace
Lovely!
February 17th, 2024  
