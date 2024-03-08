Sign up
Previous
Photo 3384
Spring cleaning
Some of our church 'catering team' cleaned out the kitchen cupboards yesterday. Quite a few different groups hire out the hall and use the kitchen, so the cupboards soon get in a mess.
8th March 2024
8th Mar 24
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
Tags
church
,
smiling
,
cupboards
,
spring-cleaning
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Yes spring has arrived
March 8th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
I can imagine stuff just gets shoved in sometimes! A cheerful helper!
March 8th, 2024
Annie-Sue
ace
a good job - someone has to take it on!
March 8th, 2024
