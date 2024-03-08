Previous
Spring cleaning by busylady
Spring cleaning

Some of our church 'catering team' cleaned out the kitchen cupboards yesterday. Quite a few different groups hire out the hall and use the kitchen, so the cupboards soon get in a mess.
Judith Johnson

Christine Sztukowski ace
Yes spring has arrived
March 8th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
I can imagine stuff just gets shoved in sometimes! A cheerful helper!
March 8th, 2024  
Annie-Sue ace
a good job - someone has to take it on!
March 8th, 2024  
