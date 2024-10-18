Previous
Bracket funghi? by busylady
I seem to be having a funghi week! I'm guessing this maybe a bracket type, but I'm happy to be corrected. I visited the headquarters of the RSPB (Royal Society for Protectionof Birds) on Wednesday, and was amazed at the number of species we found
18th October 2024 18th Oct 24

Judith Johnson

I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 5. I love...
Diana ace
Such an amazing find and capture! I've never seen anything like it.
October 18th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
That is quite a sight, I have never heard of bracket fungi so I take your word Judith. You must know your birds!
October 18th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Super capture of this quite pretty fungi.
October 18th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Amazing…….
October 18th, 2024  
Barb ace
Fascinating!
October 18th, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
Strange and very interesting
October 18th, 2024  
