Bracket funghi?
I seem to be having a funghi week! I'm guessing this maybe a bracket type, but I'm happy to be corrected. I visited the headquarters of the RSPB (Royal Society for Protectionof Birds) on Wednesday, and was amazed at the number of species we found
18th October 2024
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 5.
tree
bracket
fungus
bedfordshire
Diana
Such an amazing find and capture! I've never seen anything like it.
October 18th, 2024
Pat Knowles
That is quite a sight, I have never heard of bracket fungi so I take your word Judith. You must know your birds!
October 18th, 2024
Carole Sandford
Super capture of this quite pretty fungi.
October 18th, 2024
Bill Davidson
Amazing…….
October 18th, 2024
Barb
Fascinating!
October 18th, 2024
Margaret Brown
Strange and very interesting
October 18th, 2024
