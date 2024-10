Funghi

I went on a walk with the U3A today to the RSPB in Sandy. We found many different types of funghi from the very large to the very small. This one was about 25cm tall. I'm afraid I've forgotten most of the names now, perhaps because I've been out this evening. I should have made notes! If anyone can identify this one for me I would appreciate it!

Sorry for my lack of comments, it's been a busy day - I'll catch up tomorrow