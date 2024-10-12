Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3598
Ash trees turning
These unusual Ash trees near the local shops turn a beautiful shade of deep red. Only a little sunshine today but I managed to catch a little of it
12th October 2024
12th Oct 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 5. I love...
3909
photos
128
followers
184
following
985% complete
View this month »
3591
3592
3593
3594
3595
3596
3597
3598
Latest from all albums
3592
3593
3594
3595
234
3596
3597
3598
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
12th October 2024 11:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
autumn
,
ash
Carole Sandford
ace
Such a lovely colour!
October 12th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close