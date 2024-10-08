Previous
Big Ben reflection by busylady
Photo 3594

Big Ben reflection

We're enjoying a day out in London. Big Ben is the nickname for the Great Clock of Westminster. The tower stands at the North end of the Houses Parliament, and was renamed the Elizabeth Tower in 2012 for the Queens Jubilee
8th October 2024 8th Oct 24

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 5. I love...
984% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

julia ace
Looks great with the bonus of the reflection.
October 8th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Wonderful photo, the reflection is brilliant
October 8th, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
Ooh nice one
October 8th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Lovely composition
October 8th, 2024  
Dianne ace
Wet pavements make this shot extra interesting. There’s so much to see in this great image.
October 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise