Previous
Photo 3594
Big Ben reflection
We're enjoying a day out in London. Big Ben is the nickname for the Great Clock of Westminster. The tower stands at the North end of the Houses Parliament, and was renamed the Elizabeth Tower in 2012 for the Queens Jubilee
8th October 2024
8th Oct 24
5
2
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 5. I love...
3904
photos
128
followers
183
following
984% complete
View this month »
3587
3588
3589
3590
3591
3592
3593
3594
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
8th October 2024 4:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
london
,
parliament
,
big-ben
julia
ace
Looks great with the bonus of the reflection.
October 8th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Wonderful photo, the reflection is brilliant
October 8th, 2024
Boxplayer
ace
Ooh nice one
October 8th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Lovely composition
October 8th, 2024
Dianne
ace
Wet pavements make this shot extra interesting. There’s so much to see in this great image.
October 8th, 2024
